Casal Despertaferro
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsReus
Free
Tan si vas disfressat com si no, no t’hauries de perdre TTRRAACCAA al carnaval del Despertaferro. Us presentem a un talentós productor, cantant i DJ que va néixer a Ubrique (Cadis) i que, tot i fer vuit anys que resideix a Barcelona, no para de fer ballar...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
Ttrraaccaa

Casal Despertaferro

Casal Despertaferro, C/Marti Napolita, Reus, Tarragona 43201, Spain
Doors open10:30 pm

