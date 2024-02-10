DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tan si vas disfressat com si no, no t’hauries de perdre TTRRAACCAA al carnaval del Despertaferro. Us presentem a un talentós productor, cantant i DJ que va néixer a Ubrique (Cadis) i que, tot i fer vuit anys que resideix a Barcelona, no para de fer ballar...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.