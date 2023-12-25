DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come dance at the ultimate Christmas Party with your favorite DJs Dennis Owens, Lili Bird, Scott Weaver, Nick At Nite, Anthony de la Rosa, Londres, and Pollo!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.