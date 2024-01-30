DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crystal Bowl

amaluna
Tue, 30 Jan, 8:30 pm
WellbeingParis
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Anaïs B vous invite à un voyage de 45 min au plus profond de vous meme à travers un soin énergétique également appelé bain sonore avec les bols de cristal...

Comme vous le savez, tout notre corps n'est que vibration. Les vibrations émises par les bols de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Spiritual Gangsta Frequencies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

amaluna

12 Esplanade Nathalie Sarraute, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.