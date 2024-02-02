DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Safeword // Pretty Kitty Camp

Kremwerk
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedySeattle
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gutter Twink Productions & Bobby Higley Present:

Safeword // Kinky.Queer.Comedy.

1st Fridays at Kremwerk

The reviews are in!!!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Meow Meow Meow Meow Meow...Meow. " -Grumpy Cat

⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Would have been 5 stars but my ha...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

