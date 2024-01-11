Top track

Reggie Watts - Fuck Shit Stack

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skinamarink with Reggie Watts

Brain Dead Studios
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Reggie Watts - Fuck Shit Stack
Got a code?

About

Skinamarink with Reggie Watts live at Brain Dead Studios

About Reggie Watts:

Reggie Watts is an internationally renowned Musician/Comedian/Writer/Actor who currently stars as the bandleader on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden. Using his formida...

All Ages
Presented by Brain Dead, LLC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Brain Dead Studios

611 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.