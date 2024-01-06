DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goodnight presents El Cousteau and Niontay

Songbyrd
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Goodnight presents El Cousteau and Niontay. DC and Florida’s most varied exports will grace the stage January 6th at Songbyrd with support from Nelovesbias, DJ Bri Mafia and DJ Strecth.

El Cousteau - Hailing from Northeast DC, El Cousteau blends hard hitt...

This is an all ages event
Presented by goodnight! x Closed Sessions
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Cousteau, Niontay

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

