Amalfitano - Amore

Amalfitano in concerto a Milano

BIKO
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50

About

Mercoledì 6 marzo al BIKO di Milano arriva Amalfitano, cantautore complesso e composito di origini romane, già chitarra, voce e autore dei Joe Victor.

Dopo essersi trasferito a Palermo nel 2019 e aver pubblicato il primo album solista "il disco di Palermo...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Amalfitano

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

