Losing My Edge

The Victoria
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Is This It? Presents: Losing My Edge.

Come shake off those January blues as we bring you a real mixed bag of Pop, Hip Hop, Disco, and Indie from then to now

We've got a truly eclectic selection of tunes from the likes of...

ANDERSON .PAAK to ACE OF BASE...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shuffle LDN.
Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open11:00 pm

