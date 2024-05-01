Top track

Jasmine Myra + Simeon Walker

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 1 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Just over a year since a packed show at Brudenell Social Club Leeds, UK saxophonist Jasmine Myra returns to the venue on Wednesday 1st May 2024 with her world class band and a stack of new material that's been prepared for her next album. Following the rel...

This is a 14+ event
DJ Lubi presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jasmine Myra, Simeon Walker

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

