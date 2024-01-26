Top track

Attack on Two Palms ft. Velvetine

Two Palms
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're kicking off the year with a very special night celebrating PMC's birthday. Live music from the incredible Velvetine, Espuma, The Youth Play and Pigeon Dog followed by DJ sets from Black Bulbs, Jan Solo and a surprise guest. Join the celebration!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Spotlight Ltd..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Youth Play, Espuma, Velvetine

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

