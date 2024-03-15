Top track

Koyo - Moriches

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Koyo, One Step Closer and Anxious

The Foundry Concert Club
Fri, 15 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsLakewood
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Koyo

One Step Closer

Anxious

Stateside

The Foundry

6:00 PM Doors

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Koyo, One Step Closer, Anxious and 1 more

Venue

The Foundry Concert Club

11729 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

