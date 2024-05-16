Top track

Alice Sara Ott & Francesco Tristano: Two Pianos

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We’re treated to the intimate music-making and sonic dazzle of this celebrated piano duo in a joyous selection of French music and works by Tristano himself.

Alice Sara Ott, one of our Resident Artists for Spring/Summer 2024, and the composer-pianist Fran...

For ages 7+
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alice Sara Ott, Francesco Tristano

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall - Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, London SE1, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

