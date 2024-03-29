DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Will Dailey
Described by New York Post’s music critic, Dan Aquilante, as the “real deal”, lauded songwriter and
performer, Will Dailey has shared the stage and studio with the likes of Eddie Vedder, Willie Nelson,
Brandi Carlile, G Love, Steve Earle,
Read more
Will Dailey returns to Askew on Friday March 29th, 2024 with special guests Aubrey Haddard and My Good Bitch (A new project from Bethany Killian of How's About Charlie and Mari Georgilakis).
8pm doors
9pm show
$15 tickets
