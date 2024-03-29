DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Will Dailey with special guests Aubrey Haddard and My Good Bitch at Askew

Askew Bar & Lounge
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Will Dailey

Will Dailey

Described by New York Post’s music critic, Dan Aquilante, as the “real deal”, lauded songwriter and

performer, Will Dailey has shared the stage and studio with the likes of Eddie Vedder, Willie Nelson,

Brandi Carlile, G Love, Steve Earle, Read more

Event information

Will Dailey returns to Askew on Friday March 29th, 2024 with special guests Aubrey Haddard and My Good Bitch (A new project from Bethany Killian of How's About Charlie and Mari Georgilakis).

8pm doors

9pm show

$15 tickets

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Alchemy.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Will Dailey

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.