DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ball in Pvris

Le Cardinal Paris
Fri, 5 Jan, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après notre soirée de folie pour le nouvel an, The Plug vous concocte encore une soirée de dingue en plein Paris sur le magnifique Boulevard des Italiens (2eme Arrondissement de Paris) dans un cadre sublime au Cardinal !

Venez vous ambiancer au rythme de...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par The Plug Worldwide.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Cardinal Paris

1 Boulevard Des Italiens, 75002 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.