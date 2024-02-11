DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RnB & Slow Jams Day Party - Leeds

The Wardrobe
Sun, 11 Feb, 4:30 pm
PartyLeeds
From £20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chuckie & Tazer are back in Leeds for our first RnB & Slow Jams experience of the new year.

Sunday 11th October Doors open 4pm, Last Entry 7pm, Curfew 11pm. Live & Direct from The Wardrobe.

The hottest link up since Destiny’s Child. @chuckieonline & @taz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RnB & Slow Jams
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Wardrobe

6 St. Peters Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS9 8AH
Doors open4:30 pm
460 capacity

