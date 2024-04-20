Top track

Dawnbringer - I

Dawnbringer + special guests

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 20 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$26.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DAWNBRINGER formed during the mid-1990s in the hills of Pennsylvania, bringing an adolescent yet holistic method to heavy metal songwriting. The original DAWNBRINGER played live only twice, partly due to lack of ability, but mostly because their amateur re...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

