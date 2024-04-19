Top track

Pyramid Project, Boaz Jagingo, Contours - Driver

Contours + Yadava

The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Fri, 19 Apr, 10:00 pm
Contours & Yadava return to the Band on the Wall bar stage for a DJ set.Drawing out cosmic sounds that touch on jazz, percussive obscurities, blissed-out ambient and minimalism, raw club cuts and any other soulful sounds they stumble across.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
Contours, Yadava

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open10:00 pm

