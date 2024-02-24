DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gert Lush #01

The Central Bar
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us on Saturday night, Feb 24th 2024 at The Central Bar, Gateshead for a night of 3 of the hottest underground DIY acts the north east has to offer.

Stannington:

Stannington are a Newcastle - Upon - Tyne | Northumberland based five-piece playing a st...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Gert Lush.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bullion Train, Pink Poison, Stannington

Venue

The Central Bar

Half Moon Ln, Gateshead NE8 2AN
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.