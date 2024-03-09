Top track

Prison Affair - I want ya (in my cell)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Prison Affair, Secret Special Guest, X-Acto

Zebulon
Sat, 9 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Prison Affair - I want ya (in my cell)
Got a code?

About

Prison Affair

Secret Special Guest

X-Acto

DJ Peace Frog and Gunn Guy

Slim Reaper Light Show

This is an ALL AGES event
Presented by QTP Booking & Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

X-Acto, Prison Affair

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.