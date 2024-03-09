Top track

Will Clarke & HoneyLuv - Move Your Body (feat. Moxie Knox)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Magic Garden Rave | Space Tribe

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Will Clarke & HoneyLuv - Move Your Body (feat. Moxie Knox)
Got a code?

About

Welcome to the Space Tribe!

Embark on an interstellar journey where boundless energy meets pulsating beats in a transcendent dance-floor experience. Blurring the lines between festival euphoria and the immersive intensity of underground club nights, Summe...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented By Summer-ized Sessions.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shane Fernandes , Will Clarke

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.