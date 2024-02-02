DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Richard Lindesay

The Bill Murray
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Richard Lindesay is a musical comedian whose act is a unique and surprising mixture of recorders and flutes, with original songs, clown-like physical comedy, and sharp one-liner jokes. His performances are praised by audiences as being inclusive, inoffensi...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Richard Lindsay

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.