HARRY STYLES + TAYLOR SWIFT + ONE DIRECTION + DUA LIPA (SPECIAL SESSION)

Independance Club
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Te espera un Sábado noche muy especial. Nos lo habéis pedido y aquí está una de tus Fiestas favoritas.

Atención Madrid. El Sábado 10 de Febrero abrimos de 23.30h a 06h, tendremos la Fiesta que tanto deseas. Tendremos una gran sesión especial de estos cuat...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

