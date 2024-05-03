Top track

TWRP - Starlight Brigade

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TWRP, Trey Magnifique, nelward

Elsewhere - The Hall
Fri, 3 May, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TWRP - Starlight Brigade
Got a code?

About TWRP

Dial-up internet? Social media? Mobile cellular telephones? Somebody get us out of this Digital Nightmare! This Spring, join TWRP in their decades-late exploration of technology, as they ask all of the wrong questions, aimlessly fumble through deep concept Read more

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a valid scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies and Photogra...

This is an 16+ event
Elsewhere
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trey Magnifique, nelward, TWRP

Venue

Elsewhere - The Hall

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.