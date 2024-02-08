DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rising star in the music business Giacomo Turra is an Italian R&B and contemporary R&B musician from Milan. He has won over fans all around the world with his soulful voice and mellow tunes. Giacomo has a distinctive sound that sets him apart from other mu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.