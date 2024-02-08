DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giacomo Turra

The Jazz Cafe
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rising star in the music business Giacomo Turra is an Italian R&B and contemporary R&B musician from Milan. He has won over fans all around the world with his soulful voice and mellow tunes. Giacomo has a distinctive sound that sets him apart from other mu...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Giacomo Turra

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.