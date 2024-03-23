DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Thru Collected

Largo Venue
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Partendo da una metafora che intende evocare la potenza della creatività come fosse una tempesta elettrica, “IL GRANDE FULMINE” è il titolo scelto dai Thru Collected per il loro secondo album ufficiale. L’opera vuole rappresentare un'istantanea degli ultim...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Thru Collected

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

