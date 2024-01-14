DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mahogany Chamber Music Series: Soul Connection

Crosstown Theater
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 5:30 pm
GigsMemphis
From $6.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In January, encounter Soul Connection, which aims to pay homage to capturing the beauty, struggle, and resilience of the Memphis community through music.

The Mahogany Chamber Music Series is a series of three chamber music concerts curated by Dr. Artina M...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
$
Lineup

Venue

Crosstown Theater

Kemmons Wilson Family Stage, 1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

