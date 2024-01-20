DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vila Martel - Último concerto

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
€5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Formados em 2019, os Vila Martel são uma banda lisboeta composta por Afonso Alves, Francisco Botelho, Francisco Inácio, Rodrigo Marques Mendes e Tiago Cardoso. Uma coisa que recusam é escolher rótulos para a sua música, mas se tiverem que apontar um nome q...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

