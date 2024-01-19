DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HouseParty

Hot Box
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hailing from just down the road, multi-faceted creative Jake The Artist is bringing House Party vibes to HotBox. You can expect to hear his debut single "HOUSEPARTY”, complete with a premiere of its accompanying music video.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

