Top track

Ain't Got Soul - Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sweet Crisis

Hot Box
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ain't Got Soul - Radio Edit
Got a code?

About

Emjay sessions returns with Sweet Crisis. They play straight up Rock with a blues influence and are very accomplished at doing so. The lads have been working hard throughout lockdown and have some new material to play for us. Formed in Cambridge in 2015, a...

All ages – under 16 to be accompanied by an adult
Presented by HotBox Live
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sweet Crisis

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.