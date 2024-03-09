DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Emjay sessions returns with Sweet Crisis. They play straight up Rock with a blues influence and are very accomplished at doing so. The lads have been working hard throughout lockdown and have some new material to play for us. Formed in Cambridge in 2015, a...
