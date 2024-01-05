DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Primary Presents: Bizza

Primary Night Club
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Kick off the first weekend of 2024 featuring the incredible Bizza, with support from Sham, Hector Briceno, and Mike Lang!

Bizza brings his unique and signature sound that blends Minimal, Tech, and House, always keeping the dance floor alive with energy to...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Primary
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bizza, SHAM, Hector Briceño

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

