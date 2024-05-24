Top track

Petu - Masalo Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Palms Trax

Centre Point
Fri, 24 May 2024, 11:00 pm
DJDublin
Selling fast
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Petu - Masalo Remix
Got a code?

Event information

Palms Trax makes his Centre Point debut on Friday, May 24th

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sense & Centre Point.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Palms Trax

Venue

Centre Point

Curved St, Temple Bar, Dublin, Ireland
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.