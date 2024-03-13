Top track

Odyssey (feat. Elz)

Coops

The Forge
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Not many rappers can boast that their first ever live performance was at London’s O2 Arena, supporting hip hop legend, Nas.

Such was the talent of Coops, who at 23-years-old won Choice FM’s Breakthrough Competition, and the chance to perform alongside one...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Coops

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

