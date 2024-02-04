Top track

Are Friends Electric

PASS WEEK-END . CAPC x IBOAT . NUITS AU MUSÉE #1

CAPC
2 Feb - 4 Feb 2024
DJBordeaux
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CAPC + IBOAT

DEUX NUITS AU MUSÉE.

Après la participation active de l’IBOAT à la programmation musicale des célébrations artistiques et festives des 50 ans du CAPC en septembre dernier, les deux structures culturelles s’acoquinent de nouveau les 2 et 3 fé...

Tout public
Présenté par CAPC & IBOAT.
Venue

CAPC

7 Rue Ferrere, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:00 pm

