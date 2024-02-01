Top track

Stunt Pilots - Imma Stunt

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stunt Pilots - (the TAKEOFF)

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stunt Pilots - Imma Stunt
Got a code?

About

Monk e TRIGGGER, presentano:

Stunt Pilots live at MONK

(the TAKE OFF)

Dopo il secondo posto conquistato ad X-Factor 2023, gli Stunt Pilots partono per la prima volta in tour nei club e atterrano in Santeria a Milano e al Monk a Roma per due date uniche....

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl e TRIGGGER

Lineup

Stunt Pilots

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.