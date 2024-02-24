DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Phillip Greenlief and Scott Amendola + Karen Stackpole and Krys Bobrowski

The Lab
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Greenlief and Amendola celebrate 30 years of collaboration with the release of Stay with it on Clean Feed Records. For the last three decades, the duo has dedicated their work to the tradition of free improvisation for drums and saxophone. They are joined...

All ages
Presented by The Lab.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Karen Stackpole, Phillip Greenlief

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

