DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Greenlief and Amendola celebrate 30 years of collaboration with the release of Stay with it on Clean Feed Records. For the last three decades, the duo has dedicated their work to the tradition of free improvisation for drums and saxophone. They are joined...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.