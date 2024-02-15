Top track

Profanatica - Profanation of the Gods

PROFANATICA w/ Nunslaughter and Tombs

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
$30.90

About

PROFANATICA

with

Nunslaughter and Tombs

PROFANATICA are at the vanguard of the first wave of American black metal. Founded and led by infamous master of black perversion Paul Ledney (drums/vocals), they have purveyed primeval blasphemy for nigh on thirt...

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Profanatica, Nunslaughter, Tombs

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

