DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chaos and Carnage 2024

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 10 May, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
$39.40

Chaos and Carnage 2024

Cattle Decapitation

Carnifex

Rivers of Nihil

Humanity's Last Breath

The Zenith Passage

Vitriol

Face Yourself

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
No Covid-19 entry requirements
4
Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and 4 more

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

