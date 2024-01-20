Top track

Moosecreek Park, High Reach, Pyomai + more

Sand City Brewery
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
About

Saturday, January 20th

Moosecreek Park

High Reach

Pyomai (EP Release)

Beach Shoppe

Jam Poetry

@ Sand City Brewery South

150 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst NY

7 PM

All Ages

$12 ADV

$15 DOS

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
Lineup

MooseCreek Park, Jam Poetry

Venue

Sand City Brewery

150 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst, New York 11757, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

