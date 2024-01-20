DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, January 20th
Moosecreek Park
High Reach
Pyomai (EP Release)
Beach Shoppe
Jam Poetry
@ Sand City Brewery South
150 South Wellwood Avenue, Lindenhurst NY
7 PM
All Ages
$12 ADV
$15 DOS
