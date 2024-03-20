DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Barnaby Bright live at Eddie's Attic!
Not easily defined, Barnaby Bright is an alt-Americana trio with very contemporary influences that reflect their geographical journey from Brooklyn to Nashville to Kansas, while calling on Nathan’s Oklahoma roots and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.