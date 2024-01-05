DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dungeons and Drag: The Heist

Purgatory
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
TheatreNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After being shirked out of a job payment by the owner of the Dragon’s Hoard Casino (five whole dollars!), the Wyrd Friends decided to do what any level-headed adventuring party would do and rob the place blind. But Wyrd Friends beware… the house always win...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.