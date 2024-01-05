DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
After being shirked out of a job payment by the owner of the Dragon’s Hoard Casino (five whole dollars!), the Wyrd Friends decided to do what any level-headed adventuring party would do and rob the place blind. But Wyrd Friends beware… the house always win...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.