Top track

Kaonashi - Humiliation Ritual

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mugshot & Kaonashi at Mad Malts

Mad Malts
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsHuntsville
$19.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kaonashi - Humiliation Ritual
Got a code?

About

Mugshot & Kaonashi co-headline tour with Mouth For War, and CELL at Mad Malts in Huntsville, AL on Thursday, March 21st 2024.

All Ages
Presented by Reaction Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Mugshot, Kaonashi, Mouth For War and 1 more

Venue

Mad Malts

109 Maple Avenue Northwest, Huntsville, Alabama 35801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.