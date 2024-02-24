DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deptford Northern Soul Club

YES The Pink Room
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
"A night often credited with translating the songs and culture of Northern Soul to fit a new generation.” Dazed

“An authority on the genre’s renaissance in the club world.” Time Out

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Deptford Northern Soul Club.
Lineup

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Venue

YES The Pink Room

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

