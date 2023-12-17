Top track

Christmas Music Night

East End Arms
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:00 pm
£10

About

Come and join us for a festive evening with music from four fabulously talented artists, all guaranteed to excite your earbuds and froth up your Sunday evening

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Nutopia Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Minna, Ash Radford, Clara Pople and 1 more

Venue

East End Arms

East End Arms, Lymington Rd, Lymington, England SO41 5SY, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

