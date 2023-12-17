DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Quatuor à cordes et chant blues

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 17 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Telle une scène d’un James Bond des années 60, le WELL QUARTET sort des eaux et dégaine une nouvelle fois ses cordes pour MOKA WOODS.

Après de nombreuses collaborations (Imany, JB Dunckel- AIR, Le Siffleur, Médéric Collignon, Nina Attal, Thibaud Defever)...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open6:00 pm

