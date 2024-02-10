Top track

COBRAH - FEMININE ENERGY

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Club Vanitas - Valentines Ball

Century Club
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

COBRAH - FEMININE ENERGY
Got a code?

About

Fetish Fashion, Burlesque & Drag Couture dress-code club created by X Torture Garden co-founder & creative director David Wood & artist Karina Akopyan.

Mixing Fetish + Fashion + Drag + Performance + Art + Eclectic DJs + Live Shows.

Our Valentines Ball ta...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Club Vanitas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Century Club

61-63 Shaftesbury Ave, Soho, London W1D 6LD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.