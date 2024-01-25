Top track

The Klittens - Universal Experience

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Klittens, Stepbrother, Janani.fx, Mary

Windmill Brixton
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Klittens - Universal Experience
Got a code?

About

THE KLITTENS (The Netherlands) - https://www.instagram.com/theklittens/

The Klittens' DIY approach, from songwriting to booking shows and tour management, is what make The Klittens the ragtag bunch of misfits they are.

Since their inception, The Klittens...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stepbrother, The Klittens

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.