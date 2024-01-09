DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Forest Park Teller's Night

Robert's Westside
Tue, 9 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
TalkChicago
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Robert's Westside Presents:

FOREST PARK TELLER'S NIGHT

General Admission is $15 + Service Fees ($15 At The Door)
Storytellers begin at 6:30PM
Robert's Westside Opens @ 3PM
$5 Pint Night - All Drafts

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

