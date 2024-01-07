Top track

Anger Battery

Verbal Assault, Incendiary Device, End of Hope

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Anger Battery
About

Classic hardcore with new bands from classic hardcore crews:

Verbal Assault

Incendiary Device

End of Hope (w/ Davey Gunner from Kraut)

Ex-Pollutants (ex-BOLD/Into Another)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Verbal Assault, Incendiary Device, End of Hope and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

