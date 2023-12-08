DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Flying Fish x La Java

La Java
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Les membres de Flying Fish sont ravis de vous annoncer un nouveau concert le vendredi 8 décembre à La Java !

Une nouvelle occasion de se retrouver pour une soirée remplie de musique et de bonne humeur !

Venir à ce concert c'est passer un moment pour (re)...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flying Fish

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

