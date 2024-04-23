Top track

The Academic - Bear Claws

The Academic

The Globe
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kilimanjaro presents

THE ACADEMIC

+ Support

This is a 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by adult. Adult must provide ID)
Presented by Kilimanjaro.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Academic

Venue

The Globe

125 Albany Rd, Cardiff, South Glamorgan CF24 3NS
Doors open7:00 pm

